National Infrastructure fund central to economic recovery plans The fund is intended to leverage R10 from the private sector for every rand, ultimately resulting in a R1-trillion infrastructure programme

The infrastructure fund, seen as key to the government’s economic recovery plans, has been allocated R18bn over the next three years, of the R100bn the government has said it will allocate over the next 10 years.

Overall, over the next three years, government infrastructure plans, including those of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) amount to R791.1bn. An overriding objective of budget policy is to shift the balance between investment and consumption spending. Over the medium term, expenditure for capital assets grows by 12.5% while that for other categories — payments to employees and goods and services, for example — grows much more slowly at a rate of 4.7%...