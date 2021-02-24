Fuel levies increase to hit motorists hard, says AA
Association says neighbouring countries who buy fuel from SA do not add these taxes to their prices, making their fuel cheaper than it is in the country which supplies them
24 February 2021 - 17:14
From April 2021 fuel levies will increase by 27c/l, finance minister Tito Mboweni said as he again turned to motorists to squeeze funds for the fiscus.
The Automobile Association (AA) said it was disappointed in the fuel levy increase, saying it would hit motorists’ pockets, especially if the fuel price continues rising as has been the trend in the past four months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now