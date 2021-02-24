Economy Fuel levies increase to hit motorists hard, says AA Association says neighbouring countries who buy fuel from SA do not add these taxes to their prices, making their fuel cheaper than it is in the country which supplies them BL PREMIUM

From April 2021 fuel levies will increase by 27c/l, finance minister Tito Mboweni said as he again turned to motorists to squeeze funds for the fiscus.

The Automobile Association (AA) said it was disappointed in the fuel levy increase, saying it would hit motorists’ pockets, especially if the fuel price continues rising as has been the trend in the past four months...