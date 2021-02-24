Economy Getting it done, not spun, is what matters Turning talk of structural reform into reality is essential for SA to raise its growth potential BL PREMIUM

Lifting SA’s growth potential over the next three years will depend on the government’s ability to carry out micro-economic reforms, particularly in the electricity sector, says the Treasury.

With growth forecast at 3.3% for 2021 and 2.2% and 1.6% thereafter — slightly higher than in the October medium-term budget policy statement — SA will not make a meaningful dent in unemployment or inequality...