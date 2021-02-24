WATCH: Tito Mboweni’s 2021 budget speech
Watch the live stream of the much anticipated 2021/2022 budget speech in parliament below
24 February 2021 - 13:30
Finance minister Tito Mboweni presents, arguably, the most difficult budget since the dawn of democracy, with the SA economy in a precarious position after the arrival of Covid-19 at a time when the country was already struggling with a recession.
Watch the much anticipated Mboweni 2021/2022 budget speech in parliament below.
The finance minister delivers his budget for the year.
