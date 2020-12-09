Economy Moves finally made to fill top Treasury posts Two deputy director-generals have been permanently appointed but the overall vacancy rate at senior management level remains high BL PREMIUM

It might have taken more than a year, but in a sign that the government is finally moving to fill key positions and address questions about capacity at the National Treasury, it has made two permanent leadership appointments in recent weeks.

The cabinet recently announced Duncan Pieterse the deputy director-general for economic policy; and Tshepiso Moahloli the deputy director-general for assets and liability management at the Treasury — a post central to the management of the government’s borrowing activities at a time when the country is facing an unprecedented crisis due to the economic hit from Covid-19...