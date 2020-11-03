Growth is the best way to fix SA’s fiscal problems, says Edward Kieswetter
Ongoing efforts to rebuild and modernise the revenue service will also help stabilise the state’s fiscal outlook, he says
03 November 2020 - 16:03
Boosting growth is the best way out of SA’s fiscal dilemma and reconfiguring government's spending is integral to doing this is, SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said on Tuesday.
The state cannot “simply continue to spend on the consumption economy” Kieswetter told a webinar hosted by asset management firm NinetyOne.
