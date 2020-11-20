Economy Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk The agencies flagged risks to SA’s fiscal consolidation efforts, and warned of rising debt levels BL PREMIUM

SA was sunk deeper into junk status on Friday, receiving a double bill of ratings downgrades from both Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

Within a few minutes of the decisions, the rand moved from being 0.5% firmer on the day to 0.18% weaker at R15.4253/$...