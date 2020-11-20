Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk
The agencies flagged risks to SA’s fiscal consolidation efforts, and warned of rising debt levels
20 November 2020 - 23:23
SA was sunk deeper into junk status on Friday, receiving a double bill of ratings downgrades from both Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.
Within a few minutes of the decisions, the rand moved from being 0.5% firmer on the day to 0.18% weaker at R15.4253/$...
