ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Finance minister Tito Mboweni in the spotlight
Stats SA announces delay of the quarterly labour force survey for the third quarter
25 October 2020 - 15:56
The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) to be delivered on Wednesday will be the main feature of a data-packed week.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table it a week later than expected, in part due to the announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan.
