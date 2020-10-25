Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Finance minister Tito Mboweni in the spotlight Stats SA announces delay of the quarterly labour force survey for the third quarter BL PREMIUM

The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) to be delivered on Wednesday will be the main feature of a data-packed week.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table it a week later than expected, in part due to the announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan.