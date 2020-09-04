Economy Kuben Naidoo hails banks’ financial aid during economic shock Payment holidays and loan restructuring helped keep economy afloat, says deputy governor BL PREMIUM

The take-up of credit through the Covid-19 crisis has been better than expected given the unprecedented economic shock and uncertainty about the future, Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said.

The situation would “have been far worse” without central bank steps to support the economy, including cutting interest rates to the lowest level in almost half a century, Naidoo told Business Day.