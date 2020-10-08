SA’s food price riddle
SA’s record harvest this year means food prices should come down to aid cash-strapped families. But if prices keep going up, expect the Competition Commission to step into the fray
08 October 2020 - 05:00
You wouldn’t know it from the surge in prices of everyday food items, but SA’s agricultural sector recorded a bumper harvest this year.
Indeed, agriculture is one of the few sectors of the economy that’s thriving: in the second quarter, even as GDP fell by a record 51% on an annualised basis, agriculture grew by 15.1%.
