Features SA’s food price riddle SA’s record harvest this year means food prices should come down to aid cash-strapped families. But if prices keep going up, expect the Competition Commission to step into the fray BL PREMIUM

You wouldn’t know it from the surge in prices of everyday food items, but SA’s agricultural sector recorded a bumper harvest this year.

Indeed, agriculture is one of the few sectors of the economy that’s thriving: in the second quarter, even as GDP fell by a record 51% on an annualised basis, agriculture grew by 15.1%.