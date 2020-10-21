Economy FUTURE OF WORK Covid-hit SA workers face accelerated destruction of old economy jobs SA already has one of the highest unemployment rates among Group of 20 countries, with low-skilled workers vulnerable to job losses BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the changing nature of work, with growing automation set to disrupt 85-million jobs globally in the coming five years, deepening existing labour market inequalities and hastening the pace of job destruction, a new study shows.

The latest World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “The Future of Jobs” report, released on Tuesday, suggests that SA’s beleaguered workforce, already battling steep unemployment rates, as well as low skills and education levels, will not escape the rapid rise of technology and automation in the workspace and the changing needs of employers.