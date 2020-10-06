National NEDLAC PLAN Cyril Ramaphosa tells ANC lekgotla reform is urgent The president says all sections of society must play their role in implementation and monitoring BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that implementation will be key to the country’s economic recovery plan but has given no indication of when the final plan will be made public.

In his closing remarks to the ANC national executive committee lekgotla, which focused primarily on economic recovery, Ramaphosa said the many policies and plans to grow the economy needed to be underpinned by an “urgent need to implement what we are planning”.