National Discussions under way to extend Ters relief scheme as lockdown continues President Cyril Ramaphosa announced as part of his economic recovery plan that the government would extend the temporary R350 grant for another three months

Amid concerns over the ability of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to meet the growing demand for benefits amid escalating retrenchments as a result of a rapid contraction of the economy, discussions are under way about extending the Covid-19 relief scheme for workers.

The UIF on Friday confirmed that the government and social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) were looking at extending the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) after the state of disaster was extended for another month.