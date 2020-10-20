Economy S&P worries about SA’s spending habit President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan is less detailed on reform, says analyst BL PREMIUM

The government faces the tough task of balancing its economic recovery efforts with its plans to control spending in its upcoming medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), ratings agency S&P Global Ratings’ primary credit analyst for SA says.

"It seems to be more of a spending plan than a reform plan," S&P’s Ravi Bhatia told Business Day on Monday when reacting to the economic reconstruction and recovery plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.