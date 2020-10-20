S&P worries about SA’s spending habit
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan is less detailed on reform, says analyst
20 October 2020 - 05:10
The government faces the tough task of balancing its economic recovery efforts with its plans to control spending in its upcoming medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), ratings agency S&P Global Ratings’ primary credit analyst for SA says.
"It seems to be more of a spending plan than a reform plan," S&P’s Ravi Bhatia told Business Day on Monday when reacting to the economic reconstruction and recovery plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.
