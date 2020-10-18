Short-term jobs plan 'ignores private sector'
President’s recovery package emphasises public employment schemes say economists
18 October 2020 - 00:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery and reconstruction plan is overly focused on short-term public employment creation, with not enough to stimulate job creation by the private sector, economists and business leaders have cautioned.
And while the long-awaited plan's commitments to fast-track growth-boosting economic reforms have been welcomed, critics say it provides few clues on how the government plans to deliver on its commitment to curb soaring public debt levels - or to turn around its poor record on implementation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now