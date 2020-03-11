Business confidence slides to 21-year low

Business confidence slumped to a 21-year low at the start of 2020, as weak demand, power cuts, deteriorating government finances and the spread of the coronavirus all hurt sentiment.

The latest RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI) released on Wednesday, slumped to 18 index points in the first quarter of 2020, according to a statement from RMB.

This is the lowest level since the second quarter of 1999, and it reverses the BCI’s mild recovery made the fourth quarter of 2019, when it rose to 26.

The BCI surveys 1,800 respondents across five sectors — manufacturers, building contractors, retailers, wholesalers and new vehicles dealers. The index’s neutral mark is 50 — with a reading below that deemed to be negative.

The most recent result means that more than 80% of respondents — surveyed between February 12 and March 2 — believe business conditions to be unsatisfactory

The situation is likely to get worse, the bank warned in the statement.

Since the survey was completed, “things have gone from bad to worse”, for a small open economy, already in recession. The timing of the prospective Covid-19-induced global slowdown could not have been worse, the bank said.

“Exports will be hit, tourism flows will be affected and supply-chain disruptions will be widely felt,” it said.

The threat posed by the disease comes after news that SA slid into a recession in the fourth quarter of 2019, and follows a budget delivered in February that planned sharp spending cuts in a bid to stabilise state finances.

Business confidence is seen as an indicator for investment in the economy.

The bank expected confidence to trend lower in the coming months with “obvious negative consequences for future trends in private-sector fixed investment”.

The drop in the first quarter was due to a turnaround in confidence of the same sectors that had showed improvements in the fourth quarter — building, manufacturing and retail trade.

The bank said building confidence plunged 16 points to a 22-year low of 15.

Meanwhile, confidence among retailers fell from 30 to 18 points as sales of “food, hardware and other consumer durables remained dismal in the first quarter”.

Clothing sales volumes recovered slightly, but this was driven by discounting, hurting retailers’ gross margins, the bank said.

