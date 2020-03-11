Rand weaker as SA coronavirus cases rise
Stage-4 load-shedding by Eskom is also weighing on the local currency, as is continued global market volatility
11 March 2020 - 12:23
The rand weakened on Wednesday, as more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in SA and as Eskom intensified load-shedding to stage 4.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday morning that six more cases of the virus have been confirmed in SA, taking the total to 13. Four cases have been confirmed in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape, according to the minister.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now