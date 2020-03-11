Markets Rand weaker as SA coronavirus cases rise Stage-4 load-shedding by Eskom is also weighing on the local currency, as is continued global market volatility BL PREMIUM

The rand weakened on Wednesday, as more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in SA and as Eskom intensified load-shedding to stage 4.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday morning that six more cases of the virus have been confirmed in SA, taking the total to 13. Four cases have been confirmed in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape, according to the minister.