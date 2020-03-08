Economy Redundant tax breaks for businesses in Treasury’s crosshairs BL PREMIUM

As part of efforts to reform SA’s tax system, the National Treasury has turned its eye to the range of tax rebates and incentives it hands out to taxpayers each year, with the aim of culling those deemed inefficient or unfair.

Tax expenditure — or revenue that is forgone through tax exemptions, deductions or credits — reached R210bn or 4.5% of GDP in 2017/2018, the most recent numbers provided in this year’s Budget Review. It has risen from R174bn in 2014/2015.