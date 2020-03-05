SIPHO PITYANA: Finding common purpose

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has given SA its best shot at coming back from the looming economic precipice. Overall, his 2020 budget provides a credible path out of the socioeconomic and political crisis, and offers probably our last opportunity to implement the reforms needed.

Critically, he has shown the political will which business has been calling for — in particular, by accepting short-term pain for long-term gain.

The budget also achieves a remarkable balance: relieving pressure on the majority of taxpayers, increasing social spending in real terms, and significantly reducing overall government expenditure by managing the public sector wage bill.

These measures — along with disciplined efforts to implement growth-enhancing reforms and unlock the potential of the private sector — can, I believe, turn around our fortunes.

So how do Mboweni’s specific proposals shape up against the views of organised business? Let’s consider each element in turn.

Fiscal sustainability

Business agrees that fiscal sustainability requires continued spending restraint, faster economic growth and measures to reduce extra-budgetary pressures. But urgent reforms are required to boost confidence and unlock investment.

Electricity

Business agrees that electricity supply constraints are the major impediment to economic growth. Measures need to be taken urgently to deal with this, such as supporting reform of Eskom, liberalising self-generation and expediting procurement of extra capacity.

Macroeconomic policy

Business has made it clear that we endorse the implementation of the National Treasury’s document "Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth, and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for SA". The plan isn’t perfect, but it provides a basis to reduce barriers to growth. However, we need to see implementation as quickly as possible.

Fiscal policy

Proposals to reduce the share of spending as a proportion of GDP are essential, and Mboweni’s proposals to reduce spending over the medium term are welcome.

Now we need the government and organised labour to work together to achieve the R160bn reduction in the public sector wage bill in a way that minimises job losses and disruptions to service delivery.

SOE reform

This has to be prioritised. While we acknowledge Eskom’s challenges, we can’t ignore the risks posed to the fiscus by other state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The business rescue practitioners overseeing SAA must be allowed to make decisions in its best interest, without undue political interference.

Where underperforming SOEs can be reformed and returned to profitability, they should be nurtured. Where they can’t or where the private sector can provide the service better, they should be sold.

Budget deficit

The projected increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio to 71.6% by 2022/2023 places us in dangerous territory.

So, our ability to steadfastly adhere to spending reductions will be critical.

Social spending

Overall, Mboweni is to be commended for reprioritising funds to increase spending on social development, health, community development and economic development.

Revenue and tax policy

Correctly, the government has avoided the temptation to hike taxes and has even provided some relief on personal income taxes. And efforts to broaden the tax base and reduce tax evasion are welcome. But tax policy is only as good as the institution administering it, so we are encouraged by the efforts to reform the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and reverse the damage done by exposure to corruption and state capture.

When the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) executive last met, in October 2019, business proposed establishing a committee of principals (CoP), as a precursor to the development of the 2020 budget.

Business Unity SA (Busa) is now proposing the establishment of a high-level CoP to oversee the smooth, effective implementation of the proposals outlined in the budget. This would create a platform for engagement when difficulties arise.

We need this is because we are worried about a lack of implementation in the past, which has bedevilled well-intentioned policies. So, we must ensure this doesn’t happen again.

We are also aware that sacrifices will have to be made by all social partners — including business. But we have to confront the hard questions that are being posed. If we truly want to fix the economy, the need for common purpose has never been greater than it is now.

• Pityana is president of Business Unity SA