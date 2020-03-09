Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: Prepare for a bumpy ride as there is little good news on horizon Coronavirus outbreak will add to SA’s woes and economy is likely to contract outright in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Before the coronavirus outbreak there were just two questions that dominated suburban dinner parties: how bad is SA’s fiscal situation and should we be leaving the country.

The answer to the first is that things look a lot worse since the February budget, even worse since the 2019 GDP stats came out, and much, much worse since the onset of the pandemic.