Coronavirus gives hospitality industry the jitters Travel and big events look set to slow down as virus takes its toll

As the SA economy is stuck in low gear, with weak GDP growth and pressure on consumers, the outbreak of the coronavirus could dampen growth in the hospitality industry.

With all eyes set on the spreading coronavirus, Covid-19, the hospitality industry is bracing itself for a bumpy ride as travel and big events look set to slow down.