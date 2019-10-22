Eskom’s unreliable electricity supply is hurting production, says VW SA boss
Thomas Schaefer says production at the VW Uitenhage plant had also been hampered by a ‘go slow’ at Transnet
22 October 2019 - 19:07
Attempts by German car maker Volkswagen (VW) to increase production at its SA car plant are being undermined by lack of support at local and national level, says local MD Thomas Schaefer.
VW SA’s Uitenhage vehicle assembly plant, near Port Elizabeth, hopes to set a new record in 2019 by building 162,000 Polo and Vivo cars. Of those, exactly two thirds, or 108,000, are for export, and the remaining 54,000 for the domestic market.
