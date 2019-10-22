Deloitte Consulting denies Eskom’s claims

Deloitte has denied all claims against its consulting arm, a day after Eskom accused the company of improperly winning contracts at the power utility.

Eskom, which is struggling to keep the lights on as it grapples under a mountain of debt, has taken legal action against the firm, seeking to recover funds for the contracts as part of its efforts to reclaim money lost through corruption or state capture.

“Deloitte Consulting disagrees with and disputes the allegations made by Eskom in the media statement,” Deloitte said in a statement on Tuesday. “While Deloitte Consulting is disappointed by this recent development, we welcome the opportunity to put our version and the facts of the matter before a court. Our legal team is currently studying the Eskom legal documents to prepare our legal response.”

The two tenders involved were for activities related to “the CFO Transition Lab” for which Deloitte Consulting was paid R207m, Eskom said in a statement, adding that the unit used off-the-record briefings with Eskom’s officials to unfairly win contracts even though their pricing was above other competing bids.

Eskom’s comments give Deloitte another headache, months after fending off accusations of shoddy work in its audit at sugar maker Tongaat Hulett, which is investigating accounting irregularities that have made its 2018 results unreliable.

Deloitte was also the auditor at Steinhoff when the retailer uncovered holes in its accounts that all but wiped out shareholder equity and left the company fighting for survival.