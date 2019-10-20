What’s wrong with the new energy blueprint

After 10 years of often acrimonious public debate, five energy ministers and several aborted attempts to update it, the government has managed for the first time since 2010 to finalise and gazette an Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The plan outlines how the power system will develop from now until 2030.

Having a plan for the electricity sector is undoubtedly a good thing, especially now, when the sector is beset not only by crisis (largely of our own making) but also facing two huge global challenges — disruptive technology and climate change — on top of the more traditional challenges of security of supply and providing the economy, and especially poor households, with affordable energy.

However, it is not clear that this IRP fully equips SA to either meet the challenges or grasp the opportunities on offer. The IRP is a move in the right direction — with more than a third of current (read old, unreliable and not conforming to air pollution standards) coal plants to be retired and new-build investments weighted towards far cheaper renewables, the contribution of coal power to electricity generation is planned to drop from about 90% now to 60% by 2030.

Without a gazetted plan, no new procurement of generation capacity has taken place since 2015. Finalisation was thus imperative, as Eskom’s ageing coal fleet and disastrous new coal builds continue to undermine growth in the economy.

This is where the good news ends. The plan clearly shows what bad shape the national electricity system is in. Over the next three years, before anything contained in the plan comes on-stream, load-shedding remains highly likely, while generation costs will escalate significantly to pay for costly diesel-powered open-cycle gas turbines at high load factors.

These are the ongoing costs of state capture and planning delays. Those who can afford their own generation will be permitted to invest (the plan provides for on-site solar to meet some of the shortfall over the next few years), but this leaves the more vulnerable in our society to contend with the twin challenges of higher costs and load-shedding. Best practice globally in this situation is to aggressively pursue enhanced demand-side options, including energy efficiency, but this does not seem to be a priority in this IRP.

Detailed problems

The planning itself is also deficient in several aspects, undermining the quality of the medium- and longer-term decisions. Many commentators will highlight detailed problems with the plan, including poor reporting of the results of the analyses on which the plan is based, the inability to reconcile demand forecasting methods with observed demand trends, insufficient assessment of Eskom plant compliance with the law and retirement, artificial limits placed on investment in renewable energy and gas, extreme reliance on expensive diesel, committed and subsidised new coal, and the unlikely inclusion of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Inga project.

Some will applaud that the department has acknowledged the inputs of local municipalities and recognised the important role distributed generation is going to play, that new renewable energy is clearly the most economic option, and that investment in new renewable energy capacity has been brought forward and made more annually consistent, which is necessary to encourage higher levels of local manufacturing and assembly, assuming the department actually commences procurement.

The key question is whether this IRP is able to meet the main policy challenges the sector faces. A closely related question is whether these challenges are adequately addressed in SA’s electricity and energy policy. The IRP should address the specific challenges and policy goals of the sector, but also within the context of the broader economy. All of this should be underpinned by a rigorous technical analysis that clearly presents trade-offs and synergies of different options for power sector investment.

The main policy goals of the National Development Plan (NDP) are to tackle poverty and create jobs. The country faces dire economic challenges, with sky-high unemployment and 25% of people unable to feed themselves. At the same time, the electricity sector is the largest single source of SA’s greenhouse gas emissions due to its overwhelming dependence on coal, and is also a major source of air and water pollution, which has extremely negative social and economic consequences.