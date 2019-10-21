Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Getting off the grid is not the solution; fixing it is The endgame of the trend to go it alone will not be pretty, as inequality gets further entrenched BL PREMIUM

People brag about being off the grid nowadays. It’s not just because they have established a supply no longer dependent on the government (usually), but because they can’t abide the service provided, for some reason or other, probably a bad experience. Getting off the grid is as much a protest against the status quo as it is a need to be independent.

The natural progression of off-the-gridders is to eventually do all things for themselves, from solar power to home-grown vegetables. They object to the consequences and practices of the established providers of goods and services, and it’s not just the greenies. People want to opt out, and it’s not just electricity.