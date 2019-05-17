Economy

Moody’s wake-up call to Ramaphosa dims Goldman glow

Moody's has sounded a warning to the incoming cabinet to implement reforms to avoid a downgrade to junk status

17 May 2019 - 05:10 SUNITA MENON
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Just as he was basking in the ringing endorsement he got from Goldman Sachs, President Cyril Ramaphosa got a wake-up call from Moody’s Investors Service, which warned it might downgrade the country’s debt if he does not deliver promised reforms.

In a late-night report on Wednesday, the last major ratings agency that has SA on investment grade warned the country’s debt is set to balloon well above levels forecast by the government and that a failure to boost growth, curtail spending and improve tax collection will "put downward pressure on the country’s rating".

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Moody’s warning to Ramaphosa: time to act on promises

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Goldman expands SA business on the back of Ramaphosa victory

Decision to expand operations a sign of firm’s confidence in Ramaphosa’s ability to resuscitate flagging economy
Companies
1 day ago

Fixing the economy requires a redesigned cabinet, says Cyril Ramaphosa

This will indicate the power Ramaphosa holds in the ANC as investors watch to see if he has the political will to replace Zuma-era appointees
National
1 day ago

Contraction in economy looms in the first quarter

The economy has not grown by more than 2% annually since 2013 and is struggling to gain momentum despite political changes and Ramaphosa’s efforts to ...
Economy
1 day ago

Ramaphosa needs to think like a CEO — business

There is a lot Ramaphosa can do quickly to give credence to the 'new dawn' he promised in 2017
Features
1 day ago

Lead sovereign analyst at Moody’s SA Lucie Villa joins Business Day TV to discuss the ratings agency's view on how SA can avoid a downgrade.

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: Policy advisory unit a reassuring first step

Opinion / Columnists

Cyril Ramaphosa sets up policy war room

National

Goldman expands SA business on the back of Ramaphosa victory

Companies / Financial Services

Contraction in economy looms in the first quarter

Economy

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Ramaphosa’s task is to deliver on 25 years of ANC ...

Opinion / Between the Chains

Soaring joblessness weighs on Ramaphosa presidency

Economy

EXCLUSIVE: Why this is the ANC’s last chance to get the economy right

Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.