Goldman expands SA business on the back of Ramaphosa victory

Decision to expand operations a sign of firm’s confidence in Ramaphosa’s ability to resuscitate flagging economy

16 May 2019 - 05:10 SUNITA MENON AND GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
In what it said was a sign of its confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to resuscitate the economy after the ANC’s victory in last week’s election, Goldman Sachs Group is expanding operations in SA.

Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s leading investment banks, also said that it had entered into a partnership with Investec to expand equity trading into the rest of Africa via Johannesburg.

