Last chance saloon
EXCLUSIVE: Why this is the ANC’s last chance to get the economy right
One of Cyril Ramaphosa’s earliest colleagues, unionist James Motlatsi, believes that now is the time for the president to make his move, after being elected last week with 57% of the vote. But whether this is enough of a mandate to keep the jackals in his own party at bay is unclear. What is certain though is that if he fails now, the ANC will lose Gauteng in five years’ time, and it will be the beginning of the end.
16 May 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.