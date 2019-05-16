EXCLUSIVE: Why this is the ANC’s last chance to get the economy right

One of Cyril Ramaphosa’s earliest colleagues, unionist James Motlatsi, believes that now is the time for the president to make his move, after being elected last week with 57% of the vote. But whether this is enough of a mandate to keep the jackals in his own party at bay is unclear. What is certain though is that if he fails now, the ANC will lose Gauteng in five years’ time, and it will be the beginning of the end.