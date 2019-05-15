Contraction in economy looms in the first quarter

Load-shedding, which returned in November, resulted in a loss of tradable hours for retailers and a halt in production in the mining and manufacturing sectors.

Retail trade sales decreased by 0.7% in the first quarter of the year, data from Statistics SA showed on Wednesday. The retail sector is an important indicator of consumer spending, which drives growth in the economy as it accounts for just more than 60% of GDP.

Consumers also came under pressure in the first quarter with incremental increases in the petrol price and slightly higher inflation in March that eroded real disposable income growth.

This follows weak performances in the mining and manufacturing sectors last week. Mining production fell 3.4% in the first quarter and manufacturing 2.4%.

“This could be the worst performance since the first quarter of 2018,” Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne said.

The economy has not grown by more than 2% annually since 2013 and is struggling to gain momentum despite political changes and Ramaphosa’s efforts to weed out corruption and turn around key state-owned entities.

SA plunged into a recession in the first half of 2018 for the first time since the global financial crisis. The economy contracted 2.2% in the first quarter. In response, Ramaphosa announced an economic stimulus plan with a range of reforms.

Ramaphosa told investors at a Goldman Sachs conference on Wednesday that the government will speed up economic reforms and focus on sector-specific boosts.