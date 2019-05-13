Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Cyril Ramaphosa sets up policy war room

13 May 2019 - 05:10 Carol Paton
Working together: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses thousands of ANC supporters outside the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg, May 12 2019. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa will reinstate a policy and research advisory unit in the presidency, which will give him a clear line of sight over the government, particularly the design and implementation of economic and investment policies.

The unit will also give the presidency oversight of strategic projects, such as the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. It is also expected that a new growth plan and a new industrial policy will emanate from work done within the presidency and that a senior minister with strong government and ANC standing will be appointed to work in the presidency, purely as adviser to Ramaphosa.

