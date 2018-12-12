Economy

Inflation ticks up slightly in November

Consumer inflation accelerated due to higher food and diesel prices

12 December 2018 - 10:31 Sunita Menon
Inflation accelerated slightly to 5.2% in November from 5.1% in October due to higher food prices and a spike in the price of diesel.

Stats SA reported on Wednesday that November’s consumer price index (CPI) came to 109.6, up from 104.2 in October 2017 and 109.4 points in October 2018. 

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, is the key measure used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. In November, the committee announced a 25 basis points rise in interest rates for the first time in two years.

Although inflation has remained well under the Reserve Bank’s 6% ceiling, the monetary policy committee has made it clear that it would prefer inflation around the 4.5% midpoint of the target range.

There was a substantially lower fuel price increase relative to the previous month, with only diesel increasing. Lower fuel price pressures should help bring inflation down in December.

The fuel component showed an increase of 23.1% compared with a year ago and a 1.1% increase compared with the previous month.

Stats SA reported that the food component of CPI showed inflation of 2.8%.

Average fruit prices fell by 3.7% in November from the same month in 2017.

Vegetable prices, however, rose 7.7%.

menons@businesslive.co.za

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Low growth set to weigh on inflation and jobs data

Both inflation and jobs data have remained lacklustre as the economy struggles, writes Claire Bisseker
2 days ago

Oil rides market-rebound wave

Brent climbs on the expectation that an Opec-led output cut will stabilise the market
3 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Rate hike is based more on long-term view of economy

Last week's 25-basis points hike in interest rates has some tongues wagging, but in essence the bank was not taking a short-term view on inflation
9 days ago

Record fuel price cut expected in December

Move is expected to ease inflation
12 days ago

