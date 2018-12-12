Inflation ticks up slightly in November

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, is the key measure used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. In November, the committee announced a 25 basis points rise in interest rates for the first time in two years.

Although inflation has remained well under the Reserve Bank’s 6% ceiling, the monetary policy committee has made it clear that it would prefer inflation around the 4.5% midpoint of the target range.

There was a substantially lower fuel price increase relative to the previous month, with only diesel increasing. Lower fuel price pressures should help bring inflation down in December.

The fuel component showed an increase of 23.1% compared with a year ago and a 1.1% increase compared with the previous month.

Stats SA reported that the food component of CPI showed inflation of 2.8%.

Average fruit prices fell by 3.7% in November from the same month in 2017.

Vegetable prices, however, rose 7.7%.

