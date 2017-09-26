State graft scandals killing off investor confidence, says new report

Investors are becoming increasingly risk averse in the face of continuing political drama fuelled by a string of corruption scandals engulfing President Jacob Zuma, and a widening graft scandal involving numerous international firms, according to a new Consensus Forecast report on sub-Saharan Africa.

Zuma has come under pressure to resign amid mounting evidence that he and some of his ministers had breached the government’s code of ethics in dealings with the Gupta family.

Evidence of graft has also been piling up against multinational companies implicated in the leaked Gupta e-mails.

Global professional service company and one of the big four auditors, KPMG, recently conceded to having acted improperly when it did work for Gupta-owned companies.

Global consultancy firm McKinsey is under pressure for its role in facilitating corruption at Eskom in collaboration with the Gupta-associated Trillian. Bell Pottinger has hogged the headlines over its work for the Guptas and its racially divisive campaign against "white monopoly capital".