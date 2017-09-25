National / Labour

Cosatu’s call for strike ‘an act of desperation’‚ says Numsa

25 September 2017 - 09:23 Staff Writer
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEON SADIKI
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEON SADIKI

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will not support Cosatu’s calls for a socio-economic strike on Wednesday which it describes as "an act of desperation".

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said Numsa viewed the calls for a strike against the very government which Cosatu was in alliance with as nothing more than a desperate attempt by the trade federation to remain relevant.

"Cosatu called for all workers to go on strike against state capture and corruption. The irony is that the federation is very much a part of the system of ‘kleptocracy’ and ‘neopatrimonialism’ which has captured the ANC‚" Jim said in a statement.

"Cosatu has been exposed as a hollow mouthpiece for ANC factions. It has failed to act in the interests of the working class. It has been reduced to simply rubber stamping the ANC’s neo-liberal agenda which is responsible for high levels of poverty‚ inequality‚ and unemployment in the country. The decision by Cosatu to go on strike is an attempt to distract from its glaring failure as a labour movement‚" Jim charged.

"When Cosatu calls for a strike against state capture‚ they are in fact calling for a strike against themselves because they are part of the very machinery which is being used to oppress workers every day‚" he added.

