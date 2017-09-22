BEE: an enabler of state capture

The looting of parastatals has violated governance and procurement policy and the Public Finance Management Act, but it is technically correct and perfectly legal according to BEE regulations.

The supplier development element of BEE legislation is meant to promote small enterprises.

It beggars belief therefore that McKinsey, a well-schooled management consultancy that feigns commitment to backing emerging businesses, mistook Salim Essa for a naive emergent entrepreneur, and not the wily businessman with exemplary political connections that he is.

The McKinsey-Trillian deal reflects the trend of BEE deals that are vehicles to enrich the politically connected, enabled by a transformation approach that treats people as members of categories, ignoring their characters and other attributes.

The front companies set up by SAP to bag lucrative Transnet contracts and KPMG’s failure to notice the diversion of Free State government funds to pay for the Gupta wedding serve as cases in point.

Like McKinsey, these firms have global stature, have fancy codes of ethics and employ the most intelligent people. Yet, until investigative journalists exposed them, they were silent: raking in billions, diverting public funds to middle-men who were bribed to ensure the granting of state contracts.

In contrast, the push-back by the Chamber of Mines against the new Mining Charter displays backbone and courage. The charter seeks to amplify the questionable ethics of BEE legislation, which qualifies the Gupta family for preferential treatment, while disadvantaging expert and sound South African mining houses and citizens.

Solly Sachs, a pioneer of progressive trade unions in SA, argued that the economic expansion that followed the Second World War could have provided work for all who flocked to the cities. This could have enabled relationships to be forged between people in a way that would naturally mitigate the judgmental stereotyping that happens when people label others by race, sex or culture.