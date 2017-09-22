Africa’s new normal is managing dysfunction and expecting the worst

Remittances sent by Africans who have sought better lives elsewhere are the main source of income for millions of people who remained at home. Nigeria, Egypt, Somalia and Zimbabwe are among the top recipients of remittances, but Kenya — viewed as one of Africa’s most successful economies — is also a major recipient. In 2016, diaspora remittances remained Kenya’s largest source of foreign exchange earnings for the third consecutive year. Attempts by governments in recipient countries to capture these inflows have largely failed; the mistrust runs deep.

But ironically, the diaspora has also helped governments by boosting their economies without the politicians having to lift a finger.

Running water and regular power have become luxuries in many countries across the continent. Billions of dollars will have to be found to rebuild and upgrade systems.

Dysfunction in state services is best exemplified by the power sector. Utilities across the continent have been kept on life support for years, even though many provide almost no electricity or potable water to consumers. Infrastructure has been destroyed by government ineptitude, an absence of long-term planning and war.

The generator business across the continent is booming. In Nigeria, more than $20bn a year is spent on fuel to power them. People off the grid in Africa — an estimated 600-million citizens — spend hard-earned money on nongrid power energy options such as paraffin lamps, wood and charcoal. The UN Environment Programme says 26-billion candles are consumed annually in sub-Saharan Africa.

Manufacturing capacity has declined in most African countries due to economic mismanagement and skewed policies. Zimbabwe, once a major African exporter, now imports almost 70% of its needs.

State-owned enterprises have suffered a common fate across Africa — they have been looted by governments, undermined and often destroyed. National airlines run as vanity projects have crashed and burned. Who remembers Ghana Airways, Nigeria Airways, Zambia Airways, Uganda Airlines and Air Malawi? Governments refused to privatise these "family jewels" and destroyed them.

Much of this dysfunction is driven by vested interests — politically connected officials and business people making money out of the status quo.