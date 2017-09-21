EDITORIAL: Familiar plot plays out at PIC

The natural course of action in these circumstances would be for a board committee to discreetly investigate the veracity of these obviously dubious claims, during which Matjila himself would be permitted — required, in fact — to present his side of the story. The organisation would of course not publicise the issue until the hearing was conducted. The board could then either discuss the issue on the basis of a facts rather than allegations.

But, in this case, as is typical with the state-capture horror movie, Matjila was scheduled for suspension without the boring necessity of a hearing and the allegations published while he was conveniently out of SA.

But, at this point, it appears the plot didn’t go according to plan. The problem is that the PIC is not, in fact, a funding organisation, it’s an investment agency. It has a small funding capacity, but its primary job is to invest the R1.8-trillion entrusted to it in the most effective way. Consequently, every funding exercise passes through an exhaustive set of hoops and is accompanied by a detailed paper trail.

At the board meeting last Friday, Matjila was due to be suspended by the newly appointed PIC chairman and Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi. Unfortunately for him however, the majority of the board remains appointees of previous finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his predecessors.

They decided, shockingly, to allow Matjila to put his version, which he did assisted with the extensive paper trail, which presumably demonstrated that the decision to fund the shop in question was made for sound business and empowerment reasons by a committee, not him alone.

Faced with this explanation, the majority of the board, excluding the two recent appointments of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, decided they had heard enough and expressed full confidence in Matjila. A statement was then issued along these lines, but it included the curious addendum that the allegations would still be investigated. Clearly what happened here is that Buthelezi and deputy chairman Xolani Mkhwanazi found themselves profoundly outvoted and fought a rearguard action to keep the issue alive.

The big difference now is that South Africans have seen this horror movie too many times. Knowledge of the methodology makes it increasingly difficult to apply. But, given the size of the prize, they will obviously keep trying.