BUSINESS DAY TV: Separating the mandate from the sentiment

BUSINESS DAY TV: The SARB shot back at the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and has decided to challenge her findings in court. That is, of course, on her recommendations that Parliament amend the Constitution regarding the powers of the Reserve Bank. She wants the SARB to promote economic growth rather than price stability and the currency. But the SARB says that the remedial action prescribed by the public protector falls outside her powers and is unlawful.

Peter Attard Montalto, emerging markets economist at Nomura International joins us now on the line. So you’ve put out a note titled: "SARB independence live wire touched". And, yes, what that speaks to is the prescriptions might well be unlawful, but it does feed into a debate about the long-term role of the SARB. How rattled are you?

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: The real issue here is basically the public debate that has been so fraught this year on radical economic transformation — has it now added an element within it which was kind of unnecessary in a way. The ANC has avoided any talk about the SARB in the policy discussion documents. But now it’s been inserted into the mix with their upcoming review of the financial sector charter in the middle of the year, in August that’s going to be happening. And there is so much jockeying going on for leadership, and it’s now going to become a political football, even though the recommendation itself is illegal, it really still carries some weight. And the most interesting interventions there was from Cosatu who chimed in and very helpfully said, actually we kind of agree with the public protector. And I think, again, that shows the risk is there that can gain some light on its own, even if it is illegal.

BDTV: Certainly, something that stands out and is unusual is the level of specifics that have actually emerged on changing the Constitution. This is, of course, coupled with the latest Mining Charter review as well. Are these specifics that immediately translate into radical economic transformation in your books?

PAM: The interesting thing is that if you read the public protector’s report, it kind of plots out at the end, randomly, and it looks like it’s been put there very deliberately, requested by who for what purpose, and ultimately is the feed into radical economic transformation is a political statement ultimately, the requirement for Constitution change is not really there for the recommendations around Bancorp and Absa from the report.

But the key thing, and let me come back to the financial sector charter review that’s coming up, there is going to be a lot of pressure from the media debate, from the left-wing forces in SA for there to be more empowerment in the financial sector, and the SARB’s oversight role over that is very much going to be in question and that’s an issue that even, again, if it is illegal, the committees in Parliament might well take up for their own accord.

BDTV: Let’s consider, for a moment, what has been tabled right now. Do you see any merit in the argument that the primary objective of the SARB is to promote balanced and sustainable economic growth in the Republic, rather than price stability and the currency?

PAM: The real complicating factor here is to separate what the SARB’s mandate and objective is, which is obviously contained in the Constitution from what the monetary policy committee (MPC) mandate is. The MPC mandate is, of course, set by a letter from the finance minister. There is a long-term debate which last, we really had in SA, in 2007 around what the SARB mandate is. But that is a more nuanced question. The objective of the central bank fundamentally is the value of the currency and people probably often misinterpret this term as its used in the Constitution.

What it means is that the domestic value of the currency, not the FX terms of the currency, and it basically means that there is financial stability, there is monetary stability and price stability in the country as a route to long-term development and growth.

BDTV: Let’s, therefore, home in on what you’ve highlighted there: the fact that you’ve got an MPC mandate that’s very different to the SARB mandate. I know you hold the view that you don’t think that this is going to run its course any time soon, because the ANC needs to muster support to change the Constitution in Parliament and that would require, of course, a two-thirds majority. But there is an immediate danger then in changing the MPC mandate, isn’t there? Do you see that materialising sooner rather than later?