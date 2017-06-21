Pursuing a 30-year-old bailout is sending SA on a wild goose chase

The Reserve Bank

How this matter relates to the proposed constitutional amendment is something the public protector would have to explain very slowly and carefully. The link isn’t obvious.

It is also not at all obvious that it is appropriate for the public protector to instruct Parliament to change the Constitution. It seems extremely peculiar and beyond the mandate of the office, although constitutional experts, rather than economists, would be better placed to comment definitively.

Nevertheless, the public protector’s constitutional proposal raises, or resurrects, an interesting question: is the constitutional mandate of the Reserve Bank appropriate?

The most contentious change Mkwhebane proposes is that Clause 224 (1) of the Constitution be amended. This clause currently reads: "The primary object of the South African Reserve Bank is to protect the value of the currency in the interests of sustained and balanced growth."

The public protector says it should be replaced with: "The primary object of the South African Reserve Bank is to promote balanced and sustainable economic growth in the Republic, while ensuring that the socio-economic well-being of the citizens are [sic] protected."

This change is inappropriate, not because it introduces the socio-economic well-being of the citizens into the mandate, but because it removes any reference to the responsibility of the central bank in regard to the value of the currency.

In my 2005 book, Season of Hope, I also raised concerns about the absence in the constitutional mandate of the bank of a reference to the welfare of the people. After all, even the mandate of the US’s Federal Reserve Bank places the value of the currency and maximum employment as its twin responsibilities.

It could be argued that even without this clause, the Reserve Bank has occasionally acted as if it has a social mandate. This was particularly evident in the Gill Marcus era when, as governor, she kept interest rates lower than ostensibly justified by the inflation rate because of the dire state of the economy in the post-financial crisis period.

A welfare or employment element in its mandate could, at least in the abstract, bring a suitable balance to the responsibilities of the bank. But the public protector’s proposal to drop any reference to monetary stability would be extreme, utterly unconventional, and hopelessly foolish.

Now what?

As a bundle of proposals, the public protector’s findings have created a great stir.

It is very doubtful that Absa (now Barclays Africa) could be made to pay for Sanlam’s benefit, and beyond even the realms of the post-truth era that monetary stability would be entirely removed from the Constitution. It is hard to imagine that the public protector actually saw these proposals as viable.

The cynical among us might speculate that the ignition of such a grass fire is a wonderful way to deflect attention from pertinent state-capture issues, and to implicitly support the radical economic transformation version of the "white monopoly capital" thesis that so much wrong with SA can be blamed on a few immoral capitalists.