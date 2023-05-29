Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Zeda shrugs off tough trading conditions

Business Day TV speaks to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda

29 May 2023 - 20:37
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

Zeda has reported double-digit revenue growth of 20% as headline earnings per share rose 3.8%. This was largely due to increased demand in the inbound tourism market and corporate travel. Business Day TV unpacked the past six months with the company CEO Ramasela Ganda.

Or listen to full audio

Zeda flags heavy commercial vehicles as the future

JSE-listed group wants a piece of the pie in increasing road freight activity
Companies
13 hours ago

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff shareholders reject restructuring
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
PSG Konsult head honchos get bumper pay increases
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Commercial property hit hard by rising interest ...
Companies / Property
4.
Jeanette Marais to be Momentum’s first female CEO
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Standard Bank partners with DP World on trade ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Zeda flags heavy commercial vehicles as the future

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.