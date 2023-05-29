Companies

Zeda flags heavy commercial vehicles as the future

The company plans to cash in on inflationary environment making it cheaper to lease than own

BL Premium
29 May 2023 - 09:16 Michelle Gumede and Nico Gous
UPDATED 29 May 2023 - 19:11

Car rental, leasing and sales group Zeda is looking to profit from Transnet’s rail woes by intensifying its focus on its heavy commercial fleet amid high demand for trucks in logistics.

The strategy, which is in line with its plan to build a strong and sustainable leasing business to reduce reliance on the tourism industry, comes as the R1.9bn JSE-listed group reported benefiting from the high-interest rate environment that saw corporates opting to lease fleets rather than own the cars...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.