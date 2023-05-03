Etihad Airways partners with Astra Tech for AI-powered bookings

Business Day TV spoke to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
As the US economy shows cracks, the final rate hike may be imminent
National Treasury will allow them to have some of the amounts owing written off over three years
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The poultry group has battled high feed input costs, load-shedding and the decay of municipal infrastructure
Index shows a total 27% of respondents surveyed cannot afford to invest in alternative energy solutions
Unanimous decision lifts benchmark overnight rate to 5%-5.25% range and is the tenth consecutive increase since March 2022
Coach warns his team against complacency
The final ultra-luxurious convertible leaves the Goodwood factory, making way for an electric future
Dubai — Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi’s state carrier, on Tuesday signed an agreement with technology firm Astra Tech that allows customers to make flight bookings using artificial intelligence (AI) within chat app Botim, Astra Tech said.
Botim, which is mostly known in the region as a voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP) app, relaunched as what it calls an “ultra app” on Monday.
One of the services it provides is a generative pre-trained transformer (GPT), AI technology that rose sharply in popularity after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November.
Under the deal between Etihad and Astra Tech, the airline’s clients will be able to book flights just by typing in the basic details of the service they require, with the technology then completing the booking itself.
Astra Tech has said its GPT is the first that works in the Arabic language. It is also available in English.
“Through the Botim GPT module developed by Astra Tech, flights and other travel-related services are integrated into the Botim app, offering a convenient and innovative way for customers to book Etihad flights,” Astra Tech said.
Astra Tech bought Botim last year for an undisclosed sum from about 12 investors, Astra Tech founder and Botim CEO Abdallah Abu Sheikh told Reuters last month.
Botim is one of the top three digital remittance providers in the UAE, one of the other services the app provides, Sheikh said.
Sheikh is the main shareholder of Astra Tech. He said one of its bigger investors is Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence firm G42, which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, a brother of the country’s president and the UAE’s national security adviser, who oversees a sprawling business empire.
“We also had a few more strategic investors that we’ll be announcing hopefully soon,” Sheikh said, adding they include “strategic” institutions from the region as well as one or two international institutions.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Etihad Airways partners with Astra Tech for AI-powered bookings
Abu Dhabi’s state carrier will soon offer seamless flight bookings through Botim’s GPT module, revolutionising the travel experience
Dubai — Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi’s state carrier, on Tuesday signed an agreement with technology firm Astra Tech that allows customers to make flight bookings using artificial intelligence (AI) within chat app Botim, Astra Tech said.
Botim, which is mostly known in the region as a voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP) app, relaunched as what it calls an “ultra app” on Monday.
One of the services it provides is a generative pre-trained transformer (GPT), AI technology that rose sharply in popularity after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November.
Under the deal between Etihad and Astra Tech, the airline’s clients will be able to book flights just by typing in the basic details of the service they require, with the technology then completing the booking itself.
Astra Tech has said its GPT is the first that works in the Arabic language. It is also available in English.
“Through the Botim GPT module developed by Astra Tech, flights and other travel-related services are integrated into the Botim app, offering a convenient and innovative way for customers to book Etihad flights,” Astra Tech said.
Astra Tech bought Botim last year for an undisclosed sum from about 12 investors, Astra Tech founder and Botim CEO Abdallah Abu Sheikh told Reuters last month.
Botim is one of the top three digital remittance providers in the UAE, one of the other services the app provides, Sheikh said.
Sheikh is the main shareholder of Astra Tech. He said one of its bigger investors is Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence firm G42, which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, a brother of the country’s president and the UAE’s national security adviser, who oversees a sprawling business empire.
“We also had a few more strategic investors that we’ll be announcing hopefully soon,” Sheikh said, adding they include “strategic” institutions from the region as well as one or two international institutions.
Reuters
ChatGPT ‘threat’ drives down shares of education companies Chegg and Pearson
AI ‘godfather’ Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google, warns about dangers of the technology
Latecomer Meta accelerates push into generative AI products
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
India urges Airbus and Boeing to set up local assembly plants
Saudi Arabia officially launches new national carrier Riyadh Air
Cathay plans rebuild of airline and Hong Kong’s hub status post-pandemic
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.