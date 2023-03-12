Saudi Arabia officially launches new national carrier Riyadh Air

Investors hate uncertainty and surprises, says CEO after collapse of SVB, the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis
No party should be allowed to operate with impunity, and every vote it takes from the ANC assists in dethroning it
Applicant says retrospective change infringes his rights, and industry warns that funds’ stability is at risk
Deputy public protector has given those implicated in the interim report on theft at president’s Phala Phala farm 10 days to respond to findings
Board recommends issuing bonus shares to eligible shareholders
Standard Bank also supports Transnet’s decision to concession the Johannesburg-Durban freight line
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Habib Farajollah Chaab convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of deadly attacks
Weiho Marwing hoping to add to win of Samurai Warrior five years ago
What does Noma’s closure say about kitchen culture in the gastro world?
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman formally announced on Sunday the creation of a new national airline, Riyadh Air, with Etihad Aviation boss Tony Douglas as its CEO, as the kingdom moves to compete with regional transport and travel hubs.
Riyadh Air will serve more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030, making use of the kingdom’s location between Asia, Africa and Europe, state news agency SPA said.
The new airline is expected to add $20bn to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 jobs both directly and indirectly, it said.
The announcement may lead to a tougher battle for passengers, going head-to-head with regional giants Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic.
Riyadh Air is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, which has more than $600bn in assets and is the main driver of the kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy and wean itself off oil.
In October, Saudi Arabia was in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Airbus, with Boeing also lobbying for a slice of the kingdom’s transportation expansion, industry sources had told Reuters.
The head of state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) said at the time that it was in talks with Boeing and Airbus on orders both for itself and a planned new carrier.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Saudi Arabia officially launches new national carrier Riyadh Air
Riyadh Air is owned by Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman formally announced on Sunday the creation of a new national airline, Riyadh Air, with Etihad Aviation boss Tony Douglas as its CEO, as the kingdom moves to compete with regional transport and travel hubs.
Riyadh Air will serve more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030, making use of the kingdom’s location between Asia, Africa and Europe, state news agency SPA said.
The new airline is expected to add $20bn to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 jobs both directly and indirectly, it said.
The announcement may lead to a tougher battle for passengers, going head-to-head with regional giants Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic.
Riyadh Air is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, which has more than $600bn in assets and is the main driver of the kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy and wean itself off oil.
In October, Saudi Arabia was in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Airbus, with Boeing also lobbying for a slice of the kingdom’s transportation expansion, industry sources had told Reuters.
The head of state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) said at the time that it was in talks with Boeing and Airbus on orders both for itself and a planned new carrier.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cathay plans rebuild of airline and Hong Kong’s hub status post-pandemic
SAA and SA Post Office receive combined R3.4bn bailout
CHRIS BRYANT: Why your next holiday flight will cost you a fortune
My Brilliant Career: Flexibility is the key to this airline not folding
Russian airlines resilient against Western sanctions despite reduced flights
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.