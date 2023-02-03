Companies / Transport & Tourism

Transnet issues $1bn of five-year bonds

The sale was 2.9 times oversubscribed with the proceeds set to be used to settle existing debt obligations as well as funding capital expenditure

03 February 2023 - 17:03 Garth Theunissen

Transnet has successfully issued $1bn of five-year bonds in its first international debt sale in more than a decade.

The state-owned rail and port operator issued the debt instruments, which pay a coupon of 8.25%, on January 30 in a sale that was 2.9 times oversubscribed, according to a statement to the JSE’s stock exchange news service on Friday. The bonds, which are listed on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange, form part of Transnet’s $6bn global medium-term note programme (GMTNP)...

