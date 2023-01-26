Lower-than-expected increase in US inventories and scheduled Opec+ meeting add further support to market
Transnet plans to issue a dollar-denominated bond to fund debt repayment obligations as well as general capital and operational investments.
The state-owned port and rail operator confirmed to Business Day that it was holding a series of investor meetings on Thursday to sell a five-year dollar bond under a new $6bn Global Medium Term Note Programme (GMTN). Bloomberg News had earlier reported the planned foreign currency bond issuance, citing people familiar with the matter...
Transnet to issue dollar bond under new $6bn programme
Successful issuance of notes will see the proceeds allocated to debt repayment obligations as well as general capital and operational investments
