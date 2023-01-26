National

Transnet to issue dollar bond under new $6bn programme

Successful issuance of notes will see the proceeds allocated to debt repayment obligations as well as general capital and operational investments

26 January 2023 - 15:20 Garth Theunissen

Transnet plans to issue a dollar-denominated bond to fund debt repayment obligations as well as general capital and operational investments.

The state-owned port and rail operator confirmed to Business Day that it was holding a series of investor meetings on Thursday to sell a five-year dollar bond under a new $6bn Global Medium Term Note Programme (GMTN). Bloomberg News had earlier reported the planned foreign currency bond issuance, citing people familiar with the matter...

