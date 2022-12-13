Companies / Transport & Tourism

Zeda will shine in holiday season, CEO says as it spins out of Barloworld onto JSE

The car hire, sales and fleet management group has listed as a stand-alone company on the bourse’s main board

13 December 2022 - 11:59 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 13 December 2022 - 20:50

The CEO of the newly listed car hire, sales and fleet management group Zeda says the holiday season will highlight its improved business strategy, ensuring it has the required staying power even after the silly season.

Zeda, which holds the licence to the Avis brand in SA, officially listed on the JSE main board on Tuesday, after a successful unbundling from industrial major Barloworld...

