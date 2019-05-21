Companies / Transport & Tourism

CEO Erik Venter announces sudden resignation from Comair

Lauded CEO to leave his role for personal reasons

21 May 2019 - 19:49 Alistair Anderson
Comair CEO Erik Venter. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI.
Comair CEO Erik Venter. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI.

Comair, the listed airline which has made unbroken profits for 72 years, shocked the market on Tuesday when it announced after trading had closed that its CEO Erik Venter would be leaving at the end of July after 23 years in the group. 

The group's board announced he would leave for personal reasons and thanked him for his service.

"An announcement regarding a replacement for the CEO will be made in due course. The company has a strong and experienced executive team to continue running the company, and business will continue as normal. The board would like to thank Mr  Venter for his invaluable contribution over the past 23 years, and wishes him every success in his new endeavours," it said.

Venter and the rest of the management team have kept Comair profitable while SAA has needed bailouts to stay in the sky.

The company is SA's only JSE-listed airline. It operates British Airways through a licence and also runs kulula.com. It has defied weak economic growth, rising fuel prices and an oversupply of seats in the South African market.

Comair's management has contained costs and the group has diversified into other, non-airline revenue streams. These non-airline businesses contribute close to 30% of Comair’s net profit after taxes. These four units are airlines, hospitality and tourism, aviation training and aviation IT solutions.

Attempts to reach Venter  were unsuccessful.

Venter has been Comair's CEO in two stints, between December 2011 and January 2014 and then since June 2014.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Comair interdicts Numsa’s Easter strike

The Labour Court reserved judgement, but has interdicted a strike by National Union of Metalworkers of SA-affiliated ground crew
National
1 month ago

Comair aims to avoid flight disruptions as strike looms

The company has approached the Labour Court for an urgent interdict to prevent the strike
Companies
1 month ago

Comair shares fly after more than R1bn settlement from SAA

The low-cost airline will receive R1.1bn, along with legal costs, after winning its 14-year battle over SAA's anti-competitive conduct
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

How Comair stays profitable despite trying times

Companies / Investors Monthly

EDITORIAL: Comair stance on Boeing is valid

Opinion / Editorials

High fuel costs hit Comair’s earnings

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.