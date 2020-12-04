Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tsholofelo Molefe leaves top finance job at Telkom to join MTN

The MTN group CEO, says Molefe will play a critical role in the growth of the business and unlocking shareholder value

04 December 2020 - 16:53 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 04 December 2020 - 17:58
Tsholofelo Molefe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Tsholofelo Molefe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Telkom’s CFO, Tsholofelo Molefe, has left the partially state-owned telecoms operator to join Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, as its group CFO.  

Molefe, a former executive at Eskom, joined Telkom in July 2016 as deputy CFO and was appointed as group CFO two years later.

Molefe, in her two-year tenure, led an effort to “de-risk the balance sheet, optimise working capital management through structural changes, and enhance the capital allocation framework to focus on return on investment”, said the company. 

Molefe has previously worked as finance director at Eskom, as well as the CFO for FNB’s personal banking division. She is also a non-executive director of private school group, Curro Holdings.

Telkom said Dirk Reyneke, CFO of its infrastructure unit Openserve, will take over as acting group CFO, effective December 7 2020.

Reyneke, a chartered accountant, has been with the group since March 2012 having come from Absa Retail and Business Banking. He was formerly a CFO of Telkom Mobile and its property unit, Gyro. 

Molefe’s resignation comes as Telkom advised shareholders in late November that Molefe had cashed out R2.76m worth of company stock, awarded to her as share options. 

The operator is undergoing a transformation to become a modern mobile network operator, shaking off its legacy image as a fixed-line provider. The group has been rapidly expanding its mobile unit, its fastest growing business, going so far as to stop paying dividends as part of the effort. 

In a statement, Ralph Mupita, MTN's group CEO, said:  “We are thrilled to have an executive of Tsholofelo’s stature join us. The board is confident that she has the experience required for the position. She will play a critical role in the growth of the business and unlocking of shareholder value.”

MTN also said Yolanda Cuba, the group’s chief digital and fintech officer, has been appointed vice-president of the group’s Southern and East Africa business. The appointment comes as part of a raft of changes to MTN’s group executive committee.  

Update: December 4 2020
This article has been updated with information and comment throughout.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

A Telkom payday at last?

The company says talks to spin off its towers business are advanced. But how much, realistically, will a sale bring in?
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Econet to use wireless technology to connect far-flung areas in Africa at lower cost

The Zimbabwe-based firm has teamed up with Google’s parent company to bring the internet to remote regions
Companies
1 day ago

Telkom eyeing investors for its masts and towers business

Partly state-owned telecoms giant has long wanted to separate those sprawling properties from the rest of its assets
Companies
3 weeks ago

Telkom-SABC video streaming deal makes sense

But can free-to-air television challenge MultiChoice’s DStv Now and Showmax or Netflix?
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nedbank credit demand on the rise again after ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol reveals ‘game-changer’ transformation plan
Companies / Energy
3.
Remgro to spend R805m for bigger stake in RCL ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EOH’s regeneration plan is bearing fruit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Rebosis Property Fund blames lack of liquidity ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko appeals for urgent policy reforms to kickstart growth

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom accuses Telkom of ploy

Companies

WATCH: How Telkom’s focus on mobile paid off

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.