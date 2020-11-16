COMPANY COMMENT
Vodacom accuses Telkom of ploy
Vodacom and Rain struck a deal in 2018 allowing the former to ease congestion on its network by leasing Rain’s unused frequencies
16 November 2020 - 20:24
The war of words in the lead-up to 2021’s much-anticipated spectrum auction continues as Vodacom says Telkom’s recent comments bringing into question network sharing agreements are a ploy to get a bigger allocation.
In a market starved of spectrum, Telkom says agreements between Vodacom and MTN, with operators Rain, Cell C and Liquid Telecom, give them access to more spectrum, further entrenching their dominance. If the auction goes ahead without scrutiny of these relationships, it is possible that the large operators will have access to even more spectrum, making it even harder to compete, it says.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now