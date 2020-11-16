Companies COMPANY COMMENT Vodacom accuses Telkom of ploy Vodacom and Rain struck a deal in 2018 allowing the former to ease congestion on its network by leasing Rain’s unused frequencies BL PREMIUM

The war of words in the lead-up to 2021’s much-anticipated spectrum auction continues as Vodacom says Telkom’s recent comments bringing into question network sharing agreements are a ploy to get a bigger allocation.

In a market starved of spectrum, Telkom says agreements between Vodacom and MTN, with operators Rain, Cell C and Liquid Telecom, give them access to more spectrum, further entrenching their dominance. If the auction goes ahead without scrutiny of these relationships, it is possible that the large operators will have access to even more spectrum, making it even harder to compete, it says.