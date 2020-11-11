News Leader
WATCH: How Telkom’s focus on mobile paid off
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim financial performance
11 November 2020 - 07:27
Telkom’s strategy shift to focus on its mobile operations is paying off.
The group increased its active mobile subscriber base by 19% during its first half, leading to a 47.8% surge in mobile service revenue.
Business Day TV spoke to Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to find out if this performance be sustained.
