Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: How Telkom’s focus on mobile paid off

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim financial performance

11 November 2020 - 07:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SSILVER
Picture: 123RF/SSILVER

Telkom’s strategy shift to focus on its mobile operations is paying off.

The group increased its active mobile subscriber base by 19% during its first half, leading to a 47.8% surge in mobile service revenue.

Business Day TV spoke to Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to find out if this performance be sustained.

SABC partners with Telkom in new streaming service venture

Public broadcaster and Telkom enter a five-year agreement for an online streaming channel known as TelkomONE
National
1 day ago

Telkom eyeing investors for its masts and towers business

Partly state-owned telecoms giant has long wanted to separate those sprawling properties from the rest of its assets
Companies
12 hours ago

Telkom-SABC video streaming deal makes sense

But can free-to-air television challenge MultiChoice’s DStv Now and Showmax or Netflix?
Companies
1 day ago

Telkom now ‘solidly’ SA’s number three mobile operator after Covid-19 bump

The company says its number of active mobile subscribers rose almost a fifth in the six months to end-September
Companies
22 hours ago

Telkom cost cuts pay off as shares jump most in a single day

Half-year earnings likely grew by almost a quarter as the company shoots past Cell C as the third-largest mobile operator
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sun International’s SA revenue bounces back after ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Discovery dealt a blow by order to stop cheap ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
FNB expands its Nav platform
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Nigeria exempts Dangote Cement exports from ...
Companies
5.
Activists turn to global investors after Sasol ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.