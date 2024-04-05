Doomsdayers and hard-core fans may keep DVDs alive
As a stubborn pre-streaming DVD buyer who hasn’t had the heart to throw out the hundreds of discs I once spent many hours and shekels on, I was interested to see this week that, despite its frequently announced death, the physical movie format may not be quite as defeated as reports have made out.
Yes, the global market for physical film formats has fallen from $4.7bn to just scraping $1.5bn in 2022 and Netflix’s announcement last September that it was finally closing its original business of renting movies by mail may have marked the final nail in the coffin of the format for many, but, out in the far-flung corners of the non-streaming world, there is still a group of loyalists holding out against the invaders...
